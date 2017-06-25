Speed a likely factor in crash that k...

Speed a likely factor in crash that killed 2 women on US 281

Sunday Jun 25 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the crash happened around 2 p.m. near Park Road 4, which is just a few miles south of Burnet. A witness told authorities a Hyundai was going southbound on US 281 at "very high speeds."

