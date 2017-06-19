Lantana Northridge apartments undergoing rebuild
Marble Falls-based real estate developer Mark Mayfield told City Council members Tuesday that he has big plans for at least one apartment complex here. "Affordable housing is becoming a critical, critical problem in the state of Texas," Mayfield said as he convinced the council to approve three resolutions that would help him to accomplish his goal in Beeville.
