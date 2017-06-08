HCCT Youth present Alice in Wonderland Jr. the Musical

HCCT's Youth Summer Theatre Program presents the musical "Alice in Wonderland Jr." Cottonwood Shores/Marble Falls/Horseshoe Bay, TX - Things are getting "curiouser and curiouser" as the Hill Country Community Theatre tumbles through the rabbit hole and into a strange world when its Youth Summer Theatre Program presents the musical "Disney's Alice in Wonderland Jr.", running June 22 - 25. When a sleepy Alice tumbles down the rabbit-hole and into Wonderland, her madcap adventures are just beginning! From chasing the White Rabbit to racing the Dodo Bird; to having tea with the Mad Hatter and rapping with a bubble-blowing Caterpillar; Alice meets one zany character after another while discovering some important things about herself! "We are trying something different," said Mike Rademaekers the theatre's executive director.

