Get outta Jersey every once in awhile, even if it's in the middle of Texas
We have so many things to see and do here in New Jersey, but now and then it's great to experience a different part of the country. I took another trip to see my daughter in Texas for the Father's Day weekend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKXW-FM Trenton.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marble Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for my husbands father! (May '16)
|Jun 20
|DawnDulaney
|3
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar '17
|ThesePhart
|1
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Waggoner
|675
|Carls Jr Background Check (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
Find what you want!
Search Marble Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC