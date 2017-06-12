FirstCapital Bank of Texas Acquires New Bank Branch
FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A. has signed a definitive agreement with Independent Bank to acquire Independent Bank's branch located in Marble Falls. The Marble Falls branch was formerly owned by NorthStar Bank.
