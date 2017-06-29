Fire Conditions In Central Texas Rema...

Fire Conditions In Central Texas Remain Elevated

Read more: WICU12 Erie

With the 4th of July holiday approaching, many counties in Texas have decided to institute what are known as "Burn Bans" that restrict ground burning and open fires. One of the most recent places in Central Texas to enact one of these familiar bans is Burnet County, Northwest of Austin.

