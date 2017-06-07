Benchmark celebrates grand opening

Benchmark celebrates grand opening

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 7 Read more: Burnet Bulletin

Benchmark Business Solutions will celebrate the grand opening of its newest office in Burnet this Thursday, June 8, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The office is located at 225 S. Pierce Street, Suite 101, Burnet. Benchmark, founded in Lubbock in 1994, expanded into the Marble Falls area in 2015 and will continue to serve communities in the area from the new physical location in Burnet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marble Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for my husbands father! (May '16) Jun 20 DawnDulaney 3
News These are the best places to see wildflowers in... Mar '17 ThesePhart 1
News Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08) Jan '17 Waggoner 675
Carls Jr Background Check (Nov '16) Nov '16 Sam 2
Bonnie (May '16) Nov '16 rick 2
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12) Oct '16 Fed Hale 4
See all Marble Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marble Falls Forum Now

Marble Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marble Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Marble Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,674 • Total comments across all topics: 281,949,766

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC