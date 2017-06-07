Benchmark celebrates grand opening

Benchmark Business Solutions will celebrate the grand opening of its newest office in Burnet this Thursday, June 8, with a ribbon cutting ceremony and open house from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The office is located at 225 S. Pierce Street, Suite 101, Burnet. Benchmark, founded in Lubbock in 1994, expanded into the Marble Falls area in 2015 and will continue to serve communities in the area from the new physical location in Burnet.

