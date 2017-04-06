HEB starts construction on new Marble Falls store
On Friday, the company will break ground on its new location, which will be adjacent to its current story at 1503 Farm to Market 1431. Once completed in the spring of 2018, the store will have 111,000 square-feet of space with expanded departments.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marble Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|These are the best places to see wildflowers in...
|Mar 24
|ThesePhart
|1
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Waggoner
|675
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
|Vida Martinez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jem34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marble Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC