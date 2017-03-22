Team SIG's Lena Miculek Wins High Lady Title at Starlight 3-Gun Championship

NEWINGTON, N.H. - - SIG SAUER, Inc., announces that Team SIG member, Lena Miculek, was named the Ladies Division Champion at the 2017 Starlight 3-Gun Championship. Held at the Copper Head Creek Gun Club in Marble Falls, Texas, Miculek successfully defended her 2016 High Lady title and earned a $15,000 payday as the top female competitor.

