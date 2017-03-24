Pubic input on CAMPO plan changes

The public is invited to an open house Wednesday, March 29, to give feedback on the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization long-range plan. The event will be held at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main Street from 4-7 p.m. In addition to amendments to the CAMPO 2040 Plan, visitors are invited to comment on the 2017-2020 Transportation Improvement Program .

