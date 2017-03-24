Pubic input on CAMPO plan changes

Pubic input on CAMPO plan changes

The public is invited to an open house Wednesday, March 29, to give feedback on the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization long-range plan. The event will be held at the Marble Falls Public Library, 101 Main Street from 4-7 p.m. In addition to amendments to the CAMPO 2040 Plan, visitors are invited to comment on the 2017-2020 Transportation Improvement Program .

