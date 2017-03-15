Crownovers celebrate 20 years in Burn...

Crownovers celebrate 20 years in Burnet at Triple C Feed

Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Burnet Bulletin

Clint and Laurie Crownover, owners of Triple C Feed store in Burnet and Crownover Feed in Marble Falls, are celebrating their 20th anniversary this year at their Burnet location. On Saturday, March 4, the Crownovers held an anniversary party to honor their past two decades in business.

