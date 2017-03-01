continue reading
Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd, left, listens as U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Weatherford, answers a question from law enforcement during a meetin in Burnet. By Lew K. Cohn Managing Editor The Highlander U.S. Rep. Roger Williams met with area law enforcement officials Wednesday at the Burnet County Sheriff's Office to thank them for their service to their communities and promise his continued support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Marble Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Waggoner
|675
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
|Vida Martinez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jem34
|1
|Looking for my husbands father! (May '16)
|May '16
|Emily Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marble Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC