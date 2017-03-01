continue reading

Burnet County Sheriff Calvin Boyd, left, listens as U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Weatherford, answers a question from law enforcement during a meetin in Burnet. By Lew K. Cohn Managing Editor The Highlander U.S. Rep. Roger Williams met with area law enforcement officials Wednesday at the Burnet County Sheriff's Office to thank them for their service to their communities and promise his continued support.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.