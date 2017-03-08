Burnet County Dems to host speaker on Bridging the Political Divide March 21
Washington, D.C., lawyer J. E. McNeil will speak on "Bridging the Political Divide" at the Burnet County Democrats meeting on Tuesday, March 21, at 7 p.m. at the Marble Falls Chamber of Commerce office at 916 Second Street, Marble Falls. Her thought-provoking talk will discuss the "siloing" of America and how to regain a more united nation.
