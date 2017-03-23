Bar's license to be suspended for serving intoxicated driver

By Lew K. Cohn Managing Editor The Highlander A Marble Falls bar's alcohol license will be suspended next month for selling alcoholic beverages to intoxicated persons, including an incident which resulted in a 2014 traffic accident which killed a Granite Shoals woman. The Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission levied the suspension against Mr. B's Sports Bar, 207 Main Street, which will take place from April 4 through April 24, a period of 20 days, during which the bar will not be allowed to sell any alcohol.

