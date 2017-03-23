Arts exhibit to honor county youth

Arts exhibit to honor county youth

Thursday Mar 23 Read more: Burnet Bulletin

The Burnet County Commissioners Court has declared March to be Youth Art Month in Burnet County. Present for the poclamation on March 14 were Precinct 2 Commissioner Russell Graeter, Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther Jr., Samantha Melvin, County Judge James Oakley, Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery and Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall.

