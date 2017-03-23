Arts exhibit to honor county youth
The Burnet County Commissioners Court has declared March to be Youth Art Month in Burnet County. Present for the poclamation on March 14 were Precinct 2 Commissioner Russell Graeter, Precinct 1 Commissioner Jim Luther Jr., Samantha Melvin, County Judge James Oakley, Precinct 4 Commissioner Joe Don Dockery and Precinct 3 Commissioner Billy Wall.
