Animals test positive for rabies in Hays, Burnet counties

Thursday Mar 2

Rabies alerts have been issued in Hays and Burnet counties for two dead animals that have tested positive for rabies. On Monday, the city of Meadowlakes Animal Control found a skunk that has since tested positive for rabies.

