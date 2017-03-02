Animals test positive for rabies in Hays, Burnet counties
Rabies alerts have been issued in Hays and Burnet counties for two dead animals that have tested positive for rabies. On Monday, the city of Meadowlakes Animal Control found a skunk that has since tested positive for rabies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXAN-TV Austin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marble Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Waggoner
|675
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
|Vida Martinez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jem34
|1
|Looking for my husbands father! (May '16)
|May '16
|Emily Smith
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marble Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC