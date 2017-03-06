Smithville's Main Street to be adorned with eight sculptures
Smithville's Main Street is getting a face-lift with the addition of eight art sculptures in the city's downtown as part of a beautification project. The art sculptures were chosen to be part of the first annual Sculpture on Main program and competition to promote artists, art and tourism.
