Smithville's Main Street to be adorned with eight sculptures

Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: Austin American-Statesman

Smithville's Main Street is getting a face-lift with the addition of eight art sculptures in the city's downtown as part of a beautification project. The art sculptures were chosen to be part of the first annual Sculpture on Main program and competition to promote artists, art and tourism.

