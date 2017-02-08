HCCT and On the Rocks Partnering to Benefit CASA
The Hill Country Community Theatre and On the Rocks restaurant are teaming up in order to benefit CASA for the Highland Lakes area. To help, all you have to do is bring a gift card from a local area store to the Hill Country Community Theatre and you will receive a coupon for a free appetizer from On the Rocks.
