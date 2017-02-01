Blenders offer singing Valentines
The Hill Country Blenders are offering Valentine love songs to express love for your best gal or guy. "If you are not that confident of your singing voice, we have a deal for you," said Jim McCutchan, who is booking the 'Singing Valentine' gigs for the local affiliate of the Barbershop Harmony Society.
Marble Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Feb 3
|VanPhartzz
|1,086
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan '17
|Waggoner
|675
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
|Vida Martinez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jem34
|1
