$70K Settlement for Nursing Assistant Fired After Disclosing He Has HIV
Granite Mesa Health Center in Marble Falls, Texas, agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by nursing assistant Michael Janssen, whom the facility suspended and fired in 2013 two days after he told the director of nursing he had tested positive for HIV, according to a press release from Lambda Legal . An HIV and LGBT rights organization, Lambda Legal secured the settlement, which was approved by a federal judge and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission .
