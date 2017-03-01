$70K Settlement for Nursing Assistant...

$70K Settlement for Nursing Assistant Fired After Disclosing He Has HIV

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 10 Read more: POZ

Granite Mesa Health Center in Marble Falls, Texas, agreed to settle a lawsuit brought by nursing assistant Michael Janssen, whom the facility suspended and fired in 2013 two days after he told the director of nursing he had tested positive for HIV, according to a press release from Lambda Legal . An HIV and LGBT rights organization, Lambda Legal secured the settlement, which was approved by a federal judge and the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission .

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marble Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08) Jan '17 Waggoner 675
Carls Jr Background Check Nov '16 Sam 2
Bonnie (May '16) Nov '16 rick 2
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12) Oct '16 Fed Hale 4
Vida Martinez (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jem34 1
Looking for my husbands father! (May '16) May '16 Emily Smith 1
See all Marble Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marble Falls Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Burnet County was issued at March 02 at 5:43PM CST

Marble Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marble Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Marble Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,661 • Total comments across all topics: 279,262,917

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC