Precinct 4 JP office to get walk-up window

Wednesday Jan 25

Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Debbie Bindseil received permission from the Burnet County Commissioners Court to put in a walk-up window at her office during Tuesday's regular court meeting. Bindseil had asked commissioners to allow her to modify her office in the Courthouse Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls, to put in a nine-square-foot tempered glass window to the left of her door.

