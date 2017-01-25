Precinct 4 JP office to get walk-up window
Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Debbie Bindseil received permission from the Burnet County Commissioners Court to put in a walk-up window at her office during Tuesday's regular court meeting. Bindseil had asked commissioners to allow her to modify her office in the Courthouse Annex, 810 Steve Hawkins Parkway in Marble Falls, to put in a nine-square-foot tempered glass window to the left of her door.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Marble Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jan 29
|ShellPhartz
|1,082
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|Jan 6
|Waggoner
|675
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
|Vida Martinez (Jul '16)
|Jul '16
|Jem34
|1
Find what you want!
Search Marble Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC