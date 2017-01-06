Larry Neal Hodge
Larry Neal Hodge Dec. 31, 2016 Larry Neal Hodge, age 93 of Lake Victor died Saturday Dec. 31, 2016. He was born in Lake Victor in Burnet County to George Warren and Lula Belle Adams Hodge.
