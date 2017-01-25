Johnie Williams, Jr.
Our beloved Johnie Williams Jr., age 73, resident of Kyle, Texas was called to our Heavenly Father on Sunday, January 22, 2017 after suffering an intense battle with cancer. Mr. Williams was a US Army Veteran who served with honor from 1963 until 1970.
