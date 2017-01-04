I've set my New Year's resolutions, h...

I've set my New Year's resolutions, how about you?

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Austin American Statesman

Here's an early draft of my 2017 New Year's resolutions. The list changed a little, as you can see below.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Austin American Statesman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marble Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08) Dec 29 Teacher 674
Carls Jr Background Check Nov '16 Sam 2
Bonnie (May '16) Nov '16 rick 2
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12) Oct '16 Fed Hale 4
Vida Martinez Jul '16 Jem34 1
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) Jun '16 robert 994
See all Marble Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marble Falls Forum Now

Marble Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marble Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Super Bowl
  1. General Motors
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. North Korea
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Marble Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,883 • Total comments across all topics: 277,599,485

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC