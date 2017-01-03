Creator of viral 'judgemental' S.A. m...

Creator of viral 'judgemental' S.A. map speaks out on controversy

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: MySanAntonio.com

Earlier this week, a San Antonio map labeled with distinguishers like "half-assed gentrification," "arbitrary traffic tickets," "crappy apartments" and "wannabe hipsters" grabbed the attention of local social media users. Shares of the photo have sky-rocketed with many people calling it the funniest thing they've seen all year and asking who made it.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Marble Falls Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10) 53 min Wang 997
News Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08) Dec 29 Teacher 674
Carls Jr Background Check Nov '16 Sam 2
Bonnie (May '16) Nov '16 rick 2
News First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11) Oct '16 JULIO 3
Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12) Oct '16 Fed Hale 4
Vida Martinez (Jul '16) Jul '16 Jem34 1
See all Marble Falls Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Marble Falls Forum Now

Marble Falls Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Marble Falls Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Toyota
  5. Wikileaks
  1. Syria
  2. Bin Laden
  3. South Korea
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Marble Falls, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,591 • Total comments across all topics: 277,636,500

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC