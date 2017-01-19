Burnet man sentenced in sex assault

Burnet man sentenced in sex assault

Blaming the victim and methamphetamine addiction did not sway a Burnet County jury that returned a guilty verdict in the trial of Jesus Jose "Joey" Lacer on Jan. 11 in the court of 33rd District Judge Allan Garrett. It was a case that District Attorney Sonny McAfee held up as a triumph in the recovery of the victim.

