Beer Column: Brewery has faith, hops and charity

That's the diagnosis from two Texas doctors who are at the forefront of a new wave in craft beer: breweries that turn over profits to charity. The two-year-old Save the World Brewing Co., located in tiny Marble Falls, an hour's drive northwest of Austin, was the thoughtful brainchild of Dave Rathcamp, a pediatrician, and his wife, Quyn, an internal medicine specialist.

