2017 Starlight Three Gun Championship...

2017 Starlight Three Gun Championship Set for March

2 hrs ago Read more: AmmoLand

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. - - The 2017 Starlight 3 Gun Championship Presented by Timney Trigger is scheduled for March 8-11, 2017 at the Copperhead Creek Gun Club in Marble Falls, Texas.

