Seniors dancing on New Years Eve
Members of the Marble Falls Senior Center will be dancing the night away on New Year's Eve and the public is invited to join in. "Our New Year's Eve party will be going on from 7 p.m.-midnight," said Louise Holden, secretary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Burnet Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Marble Falls Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jury hears 2 tales of millionaire's murder (Feb '08)
|8 hr
|Teacher
|674
|Carls Jr Background Check
|Nov '16
|Sam
|2
|Bonnie (May '16)
|Nov '16
|rick
|2
|First Hispanic to lead State Troopers (Sep '11)
|Oct '16
|JULIO
|3
|Burnet County Corruption (Jul '12)
|Oct '16
|Fed Hale
|4
|Vida Martinez
|Jul '16
|Jem34
|1
|Who do you support for State Board of Education... (Oct '10)
|Jun '16
|robert
|994
Find what you want!
Search Marble Falls Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC