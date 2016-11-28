Roadside memorial honors Lake Travis ...

Roadside memorial honors Lake Travis mother, son killed on Hwy 71

Thursday Dec 1 Read more: KXAN-TV Austin

Santiago Vega, left, and mother Cynthia, killed in a crash on SH 71 near Spicewood on Nov. 28, 2016 AUSTIN - A Lake Travis mother and son killed in a crash on State Highway 71 are being remembered on Thursday. Lake Travis High School senior Santiago Vega, 17, and his mom Cynthia, 46, were hit Monday morning by a driver that police say was speeding and driving recklessly.

