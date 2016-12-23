Mr. and Mrs. McNeill
Mr. and Mrs. James McNeill of Floydada celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2016. Children include Brad McNeill of Wolfforth and Cristi Chisholm of Marble Falls, along with six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
