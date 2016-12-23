Mr. and Mrs. McNeill

Mr. and Mrs. McNeill

Friday Dec 23 Read more: Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Mr. and Mrs. James McNeill of Floydada celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23, 2016. Children include Brad McNeill of Wolfforth and Cristi Chisholm of Marble Falls, along with six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

