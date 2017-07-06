Letting it shine: Maple Lake youth to...

Letting it shine: Maple Lake youth to act in Mary Poppins

Jessica and Ethan Pavlenko are the mother-and-son duo performing in the Buffalo Community Theatre's upcoming production of "Mary Poppins." Ethan, a fourth grader at Maple Lake Elementary will play the part of Michael Banks.

