Letting it shine: Maple Lake youth to act in Mary Poppins
Jessica and Ethan Pavlenko are the mother-and-son duo performing in the Buffalo Community Theatre's upcoming production of "Mary Poppins." Ethan, a fourth grader at Maple Lake Elementary will play the part of Michael Banks.
