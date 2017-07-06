1,000 miles for Epilepsy
Greg and Janel Rosine of Maple Lake and their 2009 Dodge Challenger participated in the 1,000 Mile Crown Rally Adventure in June to raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation and Kars4Kids. The rally started at Landmark Center in St. Paul and took them through Wisconsin and Iowa countryside to Chicago, Ill in two days.
