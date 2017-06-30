Ronald David Johnson scammed his past...

Ronald David Johnson scammed his pastor to buy an island

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: City Pages

The money was supposed to be spent building an RV park for Bakken oil field workers. Instead it was spent on vintage cars and a 17-acre island in Mink Lake, Wright County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maple Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) May '17 Yidfellas v USA 12
News New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15) May '17 Lana 2
News Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07) Apr '17 operation gladio 7
News Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06) Mar '17 Sue 4
Curious (Sep '15) Feb '17 Curios 3
News Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09) Jan '17 Tammy Reedy 5
Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12) Feb '15 Canadian tv shows... 4
See all Maple Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maple Lake Forum Now

Maple Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maple Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
 

Maple Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,906 • Total comments across all topics: 282,277,328

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC