Mini roundabout open house

1 hr ago Read more: Maple Lake Messenger

Wright County and the City of Maple Lake are partnering on possible intersection improvements that include mini roundabouts. The two intersections being considered are the County Road 37 & County Road 8 intersection and the County Road 8/57 and Elm Avenue intersection.

Maple Lake, MN

