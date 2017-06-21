Mini roundabout open house
Wright County and the City of Maple Lake are partnering on possible intersection improvements that include mini roundabouts. The two intersections being considered are the County Road 37 & County Road 8 intersection and the County Road 8/57 and Elm Avenue intersection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|May 25
|Yidfellas v USA
|12
|New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Lana
|2
|Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|7
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12)
|Feb '15
|Canadian tv shows...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC