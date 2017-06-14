Maple Lake Brewfest 2017
The Maple Lake Brewfest will be back for its third year in a row on Saturday, June 17, at Irish Stadium. Last year the event attracted 25 brewers and a crowd of enthusiastic taste-testers.
