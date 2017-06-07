Literature on the go
From left, Barry Zander and Eric Ortiz dig the hole while Pastor Marc Well Nagel and Tom Zander wait to place the post. These members of Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Maple Lake installed a Little Free Library in front of Irish Blessings Coffeehouse in late May. They installed another one at the church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|May 25
|Yidfellas v USA
|12
|New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Lana
|2
|Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|7
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12)
|Feb '15
|Canadian tv shows...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC