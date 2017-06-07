Lakers down Buffalo 19-7 at home

Lakers down Buffalo 19-7 at home

The Maple Lake Lakers celebrated the career of longtime player and coach Chad Raiche on Sunday afternoon when he was inducted into the North Star League Hall of Fame after 19 seasons of play. Raiche's combination of power at the plate, defensive capabilities, and pitching contributed to hundreds of Lakers' victories and earned him numerous personal accolades over his storied career.

