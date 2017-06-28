Howard Lake man injured in crash with dump truck

The driver of a pickup truck was transported by North Air Care after colliding with a dump truck in Albion Township, Thursday, June 22. Lucas James Meinstad Klages, 23, of Howard Lake, was northbound on County Road 7 in a 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup around 11:40 a.m., when he failed to yield at a stop sign, pulling into the path of a Wright County Highway Department truck heading east on County Road 35. The 2009 International dump truck struck the driver's side of the S10, inflicting extensive damage, according to the Wright County Sheriff's office. Medical aid was given to the driver and lone occupant of the S10 by Maple Lake Fire and Rescue and Maple Lake Ambulance.

