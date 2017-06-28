Howard Lake man injured in crash with...

Howard Lake man injured in crash with dump truck

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jun 28 Read more: Maple Lake Messenger

The driver of a pickup truck was transported by North Air Care after colliding with a dump truck in Albion Township, Thursday, June 22. Lucas James Meinstad Klages, 23, of Howard Lake, was northbound on County Road 7 in a 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup around 11:40 a.m., when he failed to yield at a stop sign, pulling into the path of a Wright County Highway Department truck heading east on County Road 35. The 2009 International dump truck struck the driver's side of the S10, inflicting extensive damage, according to the Wright County Sheriff's office. Medical aid was given to the driver and lone occupant of the S10 by Maple Lake Fire and Rescue and Maple Lake Ambulance.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maple Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) May '17 Yidfellas v USA 12
News New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15) May '17 Lana 2
News Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07) Apr '17 operation gladio 7
News Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06) Mar '17 Sue 4
Curious (Sep '15) Feb '17 Curios 3
News Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09) Jan '17 Tammy Reedy 5
Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12) Feb '15 Canadian tv shows... 4
See all Maple Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maple Lake Forum Now

Maple Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maple Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Maple Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,325 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC