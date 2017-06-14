Farmers market opens Friday
Maple Lake's Farmer's Market will kick off its season on Friday, June 16, in the empty lot on the corner of Birch Ave. South and Division Street in downtown Maple Lake. Every Friday, from 3 to 7 p.m. until Sept.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|May 25
|Yidfellas v USA
|12
|New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Lana
|2
|Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|7
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12)
|Feb '15
|Canadian tv shows...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC