Clover Meadow Bakery to open in Maple Lake

Less than two months after the momentous closing of the Maple Lake Bakery, the ovens have been fired up once more, and the tell-tale aroma of fresh-baked goodies speaks of tasty pastries yet to come. Abby Cota, the founder of Clover Meadow Bakery, has moved into the landmark-store on Birch Ave. and is just waiting for a few loose ends to be tied before re-opening the doors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.