Brewfest is a barrel of fun

Around 175 people attended Maple Lake's third Brewfest, Saturday, June 17, at Irish Stadium to taste more than 91 different selections of beers, wines and spirits from area vendors. Maple Lake's third Brewfest went off without a hitch, Saturday, June 17. Even the rain held off until the last beer was drunk.

