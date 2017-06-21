Brewfest is a barrel of fun
Around 175 people attended Maple Lake's third Brewfest, Saturday, June 17, at Irish Stadium to taste more than 91 different selections of beers, wines and spirits from area vendors. Maple Lake's third Brewfest went off without a hitch, Saturday, June 17. Even the rain held off until the last beer was drunk.
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|May '17
|Yidfellas v USA
|12
|New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Lana
|2
|Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|7
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12)
|Feb '15
|Canadian tv shows...
|4
