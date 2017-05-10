Students shine in poppy poster contest
From left, Catherine Schultz, Anna McClelland and Sarah Neutz, local sixth grade students, were winners in the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Poster Contest. Since the first poppies unfolded in Flanders field among the graves of fallen WWI soldiers, the blood red flower has been synonymous with self-sacrifice.
