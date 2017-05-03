Senior Connections celebrates its vol...

Senior Connections celebrates its volunteers

Thursday May 4

The Maple Manor and Senior Connections celebrated their volunteers for Volunteer Month with a meal and guest speaker Mayor Lynn Kissock. Kissock began by thanking the Meals on Wheels drivers who deliver up to 28 meals a day.

