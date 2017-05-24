Rusty Shamrock: The boutique of antiques and more to open Friday, June 2
Deanna and Mike Mantel have been hard at work preparing for the grand opening of their store, Rusty Shamrock, Friday, June 2, on Birch Ave. South in the heart of downtown Maple Lake. Downtown Maple Lake will soon be home to a new business, the Rusty Shamrock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Comments
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|May 25
|Yidfellas v USA
|12
|New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15)
|May '17
|Lana
|2
|Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07)
|Apr '17
|operation gladio
|7
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12)
|Feb '15
|Canadian tv shows...
|4
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC