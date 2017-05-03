Presenting MLE kindergartners in concert

Presenting MLE kindergartners in concert

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Maple Lake Messenger

Performing "Grizzly Bear"a Sare Annie Dumphy, Kylie Frost, Lydia Hughes, Reece Erdahl and Alivia Paumen circling Avi Sailer on the floor. The students performed a musical adaption of the children's book "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" by Bill Martin Jr. From front to back are Carter Marquette, Grady Schilplin and Lillian O'Donnell playing instruments as "five little speckled frogs."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maple Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15) Tue Lana 2
News Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07) Apr 24 operation gladio 7
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Apr 24 KUSHNER KKK 11
News Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06) Mar '17 Sue 4
Curious (Sep '15) Feb '17 Curios 3
News Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09) Jan '17 Tammy Reedy 5
Looking for small cheap apt Jan '17 Renee Brook 1
See all Maple Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maple Lake Forum Now

Maple Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maple Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Maple Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,125 • Total comments across all topics: 280,757,541

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC