Presenting MLE kindergartners in concert
Performing "Grizzly Bear"a Sare Annie Dumphy, Kylie Frost, Lydia Hughes, Reece Erdahl and Alivia Paumen circling Avi Sailer on the floor. The students performed a musical adaption of the children's book "Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?" by Bill Martin Jr. From front to back are Carter Marquette, Grady Schilplin and Lillian O'Donnell playing instruments as "five little speckled frogs."
