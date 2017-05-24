Memorial Day service is Monday, May 29
For nearly 150 years Americans across the country have honored their fallen soldiers on what is known today as Memorial Day. In Maple Lake, Memorial Day is celebrated with a somber morning parade made up of Legion and VFW color guards, firing squad and more.
