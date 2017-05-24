Maple Lake golfers are 4th in CMC

Maple Lake golfers are 4th in CMC

Next Story Prev Story
59 min ago Read more: Maple Lake Messenger

The Irish boys golf team finished fourth in Central Minnesota Conference standings after three final regular season meets last week, and two players earned top-ten honors. Devon Lyons placed ninth in the CMC with a season average of 44.17, and Joseph Stokman placed 10th with a season average of 44.67.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Maple Lake Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15) May 2 Lana 2
News Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07) Apr 24 operation gladio 7
The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16) Apr 24 KUSHNER KKK 11
News Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06) Mar '17 Sue 4
Curious (Sep '15) Feb '17 Curios 3
News Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09) Jan '17 Tammy Reedy 5
Maple Lake Beer (Dec '12) Feb '15 Canadian tv shows... 4
See all Maple Lake Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Maple Lake Forum Now

Maple Lake Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Maple Lake Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. China
  5. Iran
 

Maple Lake, MN

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,837 • Total comments across all topics: 281,248,671

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC