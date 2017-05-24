Maple Lake golfers are 4th in CMC
The Irish boys golf team finished fourth in Central Minnesota Conference standings after three final regular season meets last week, and two players earned top-ten honors. Devon Lyons placed ninth in the CMC with a season average of 44.17, and Joseph Stokman placed 10th with a season average of 44.67.
