Lady Bug gardeners retire their spades after 27 years: Downtown mini-park to be refurbished
Carol Wendorff, left, and Marjean Ruddle prepare to unearth some of the plants at Lady Bug Garden Club Park in downtown Maple Lake last week after the Lady Bug Garden Club officially called it quits. The park will be refurbished this summer with the intent to add maintenance free shrubs and an evergreen tree.
