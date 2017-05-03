Helmbrecht, Plaggerman say goodbye to Maple Lake schools
Staff at Maple Lake schools said goodbye to two familiar faces last week. On Wednesday, April 26, retiring custodians Greg Helmbrecht and Will Plaggerman were given a grand send-off, complete with cake, speech and commemorative clock, in honor of their many years of service to the district.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Maple Lake Messenger.
Add your comments below
Maple Lake Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New concept in solar energy poised to catch on ... (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Lana
|2
|Guilty Verdict Closes 1979 Murder Case (Sep '07)
|Apr 24
|operation gladio
|7
|The Religion of Politics. (Aug '16)
|Apr 24
|KUSHNER KKK
|11
|Sex offender arrested in Rockford (Jun '06)
|Mar '17
|Sue
|4
|Curious (Sep '15)
|Feb '17
|Curios
|3
|Is the Murder Of Idaho Children Being Covered Up? (Jul '09)
|Jan '17
|Tammy Reedy
|5
|Looking for small cheap apt
|Jan '17
|Renee Brook
|1
Find what you want!
Search Maple Lake Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC